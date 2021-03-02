header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
| Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
CSUN Nazarian College of Business and Economy Building
Beginning in fall 2021, students in CSUN’s Nazarian College’s Department of Systems and Operations Management can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an option in business analytics, or minor in the subject. Photo by Lee Choo.

 

The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is  at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.

Beginning in fall 2021, students in the Nazarian College’s Department of Systems and Operations Management can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an option in business analytics, or minor in the subject.

“We are in the middle of a new industrial revolution — one that involves data and information,” said department chair Seung Paik, who has worked with the department faculty to create the new undergraduate major and minor in business analytics. “From mobile phones to social media to retail websites, more and more data is being created and stored every day. All this data allows us the opportunity to make better-informed decisions, whether in the private or public sector, if we can analyze the data and convert that to information for high-quality decision making. But to make the right decisions, business, governmental agencies and nonprofits need skilled professionals who know which data to look at and how to interpret it.”

Nazarian College Dean Chandra Subramaniam played a key role in shepherding the creation of the new program.

“Business analytics is one of the fastest-growing industries with a huge need for a specialized workforce that is not being filled,” said Subramaniam. “A big part of our mission is to prepare our students for the future and by creating the program in business analytics, we are doing just that.”

Amir Gharehgozli, assistant professor of systems and operations management, and Paik said the new program will provide a strong foundation in business analytics that addresses the opportunities and challenges opened up by massive amounts of data, methodological developments and the explosion in computer power and storage capacity. They said the program is designed to ensure that students build and develop the ability to apply their knowledge and skills to business problems for data-driven decision-making.

Paik and Gharehgozli added that CSUN’s new major in business analytics is among the very few offered in the California State University system.

Gharehgozli noted that nearly everything in our lives — from smart refrigerators and televisions to orders on Amazon — is collecting data. At the same time, he said, the computers collecting that data are becoming more and more powerful.

“We need people who understand what is happening and are equipped with the methodologies required to analyze that data, and not just for business,” Gharehgozli said. “Being able to analyze data is a need in all aspects of our lives, from business to public policy, health care, education and even sports.”

Paik and Gharehgozli said businesses are actually finding a shortage of job candidates with skills in business analytics.

“This is a very fast-growing field and continues to grow further,” Paik said. “As our ability to collect data and information continues to grow, we are going to need more and more people who have the methodology to understand and interpret that data to make informed decisions that can impact all aspects of our lives.”

For more information about the new program in business analytics, visit its website, https://www.csun.edu/som/business-analytics.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics

CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11

COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
After its cancelation last year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the College of the Canyons Scholarly Presentation will return this spring in a new virtual format.
FULL STORY...

Independent Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance

Independent Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance
Friday, Feb 26, 2021
The college district received the best rating possible in an independent audit of its general obligation bond expenditures.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Collaborates with Tataviam, Indigenous Communities to Create Virtual, Ecological History Map

CSUN Collaborates with Tataviam, Indigenous Communities to Create Virtual, Ecological History Map
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
As Los Angelenos envision their future — whether it’s housing, parks or wellness — there is much they can learn from the past.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May

Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
California State University, Northridge head tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the 2021 Matadors’ women's tennis schedule.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 91 new deaths and 1,407 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,212 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its study session virtually Thursday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
After its cancelation last year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the College of the Canyons Scholarly Presentation will return this spring in a new virtual format.
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita Planning commissioners are expected to make a decision Tuesday regarding the proposed expansion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via multiple construction projects that include building a second inpatient tower.
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 32 new deaths and 987 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
The Saugus High School academic decathlon team will advance to the state competition after placing in the top 10 in the county competition.
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is upon us, and with it comes longer days, greener hillsides, and warmer temperatures that invite outdoor exploration.
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs, or music for the 2021 Sister Cities International Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
In a rush to bring children back to California schools after a year of closed campuses, Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers said Monday the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month.
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
The race to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County despite vaccine shortages is cutthroat and most people don’t even know they’re in the competition.
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has learned of a text message phishing scam related to REAL ID and reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number, or financial information through email, text, or over the phone.
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Winifred Westover
%d bloggers like this: