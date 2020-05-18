CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.

Since joining the CUSD family on November 1, 2018, Tredick has taken her role as the Director of Student Support Services to heart, ensuring that all students have the tools and support needed to be successful.

She has completely changed the culture of the special education services department, implemented much-needed procedures and provided extensive training to teachers and instructional aides to confirm that our staff has all the necessary skills to support students with special needs.

Tredick has made critical connections with our students, staff, and families, maintaining positive relationships to allow for collaborative solutions. She embodies a “kids first” mindset and is a champion for all students. She is kind, caring, compassionate, and strives to meet the needs of all students while maintaining high expectations for staff.

Tredick routinely models her instructional leadership skills with staff, attending conferences, and assisting teachers in applying for new instructional strategies.

In addition, she is actively involved in the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators, serving as Co-President and earning the 2019 ACSA Region XV Student Services Administrator of the Year award.

Tredick was also awarded the Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award for her work with differentiation, which included the inclusion of special education students, English Learners, and gifted students; differentiation continues to be her area of expertise.

She believes that our responsibility as educators is to ensure that all students are engaged in meaningful learning all day, every day.

When she is not working, Kim enjoys spending time with her family and her Australian Shepherds.

About Castaic Union School District

Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students.