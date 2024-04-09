header image

April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
Grizzlies Cafecito

Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.

The Grizzlies Cafecito was founded as an on-campus student-run coffee business with the goal of preparing students with both vocational and job skills for the workforce, creating and raising funds for students and classroom activities, demonstrating inclusion of each individual and promoting valuable social skills.

Caduff is seeking donations of supplies for the cart including disposable cups, creamer, tea bags and other supplies.

To donate visit DonorsChoose classroom request: Special Needs Employment Skills – Grizzlies Cafecito.

“Give to my classroom within the next seven days and your donation will be doubled thanks to DonorsChoose. Just enter the code “LIFTOFF” during checkout and you’ll be matched dollar for dollar (up to $50),” said Caduff. “In return, you’ll get awesome photos of your gift in action and our heartfelt thanks.”

To learn more about the Grizzlies Cafecito watch this video.

Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft
In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.
Call for Artists, ‘Exploring Domestic Spaces’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center.
April 26-28: ‘Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany’
"Eleanor's Story: An American Girl in Hitler's Germany," presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.
June 6: SCV Chamber to Host 15th Annual State of the County
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th Annual State of the County luncheon will be held June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
 Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
