Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations

Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.

The Grizzlies Cafecito was founded as an on-campus student-run coffee business with the goal of preparing students with both vocational and job skills for the workforce, creating and raising funds for students and classroom activities, demonstrating inclusion of each individual and promoting valuable social skills.

Caduff is seeking donations of supplies for the cart including disposable cups, creamer, tea bags and other supplies.

To donate visit DonorsChoose classroom request: Special Needs Employment Skills – Grizzlies Cafecito.

“Give to my classroom within the next seven days and your donation will be doubled thanks to DonorsChoose. Just enter the code “LIFTOFF” during checkout and you’ll be matched dollar for dollar (up to $50),” said Caduff. “In return, you’ll get awesome photos of your gift in action and our heartfelt thanks.”

To learn more about the Grizzlies Cafecito watch this video.

