header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
| Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
death row

More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of inmates across California received unemployment benefits that could top $1 billion when the scope of the theft is fully realized.

“The fraud is honestly staggering,” said Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert during a press briefing. “And the types of inmates is shocking, quite frankly.”

Federal prosecutors say some of the inmates involved in the scheme include Cary Stayner, a serial killer convicted for the murder of four women in Yosemite Park in 1999; Isauro Aguirre who, along with his girlfriend, was convicted in the torture and murder of her 8-year-old son in 2013; and Scott Peterson, the Modesto resident who was convicted of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son in 2002.

From March through August, the names of 35,000 California inmates were filed to collect unemployment benefits through the California Employment Development Department (EDD). Of those, 20,000 collected more than $140 million from the state.

One inmate received 16 claims, Schubert said, calling the scheme a “behemoth” playing out across the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prisons. Some of the benefit checks were sent directly to inmates whose real names and Social Security numbers were used, but other claims were filed with false names, including “Poopy Britches.”

Prosecutors say the scheme involved inmates and people outside of prisons and jails working together. The extent of the fraud remains unclear as some claims were made directly by inmates or by their family or friends, while others were made without the inmates’ knowledge.

More than 133 death row inmates received $420,000 in claims, with one inmate receiving nearly $20,000 according to prosecutors. The scheme is rampant and reported across all types of prisons and jails across the state.

“Quite frankly, the inmates are mocking us,” said Schubert, who leads a newly created task force to address the large-scale theft.

Investigators say they first became aware of the theft in August when guards overheard inmates in a San Mateo County Jail talking about fake claims.

Governor Gavin Newsom directed the state unemployment agency to work with the state prisons to match the Social Security numbers of every incarcerated inmate to see who applied for benefits.

The next month, police busted a fraud ring in Beverly Hills during which 44 people were arrested and more than $2.5 million in unemployment benefits in the form of pre-loaded debit cards were seized. Police said many of the people arrested were from out of state and traveled to California to collect the fraudulent cards and used them to rent luxury cars, lease short-term rentals and buy high-end items.

All of the money was meant for Californians who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Like the rest of the nation, the Golden State saw large swaths of the economy grind to a halt as Covid-19 spread.

And too many viewed it as an ideal time to prey on the state’s efforts to assist the unemployed.

The scope of the scheme was too big for the EDD to handle, according to El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson. Even worse, confidentiality policies blocked EDD officials from verifying that benefits were being paid to death row inmates.

Hundreds of investigations are ongoing and some charges have already been filed. But prosecutors say they will investigate other facilities like psychiatric hospitals to see if they are also host to the same scam.

The statewide fraud will require investigation by multiple agencies, according to a letter sent to Newsom’s office by the DAs of nine California counties and McGregor Scott, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. All helped uncover the fraud scheme but say it’s likely the tip of the iceberg.

The task force asked the governor to routinely crossmatch unemployment claims with incarceration data and to seek legislative action.

In a statement, Newsom vowed the state’s cooperation.

“Unemployment fraud across local jails and state and federal prisons is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “We will continue to fully partner with law enforcement and direct as many resources as needed to investigate and resolve this issue speedily. While we have made improvements, we need to do more.

“Everything the state does will be done in partnership with the local district attorneys and I thank them for their commitment to resolving this issue as quickly as possible.”

News of the fraud drew outrage from both sides of the aisle in the Golden State.

Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego asked on Twitter how such a scam could happen.

“My constituents have struggled, they’ve been asked to prove and re-prove who they are. They’ve waited months for checks,” said Gonzalez. “These inmates used prison addresses and had no employment history and that wasn’t a red flag? For EDD or the prisons? This is a failure of the system.”

State Senator Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, also took to Twitter calling for the ouster of everyone in the upper echelons of the EDD.

“I have constituents who STILL haven’t received the unemployment benefits they’re entitled to and now we learn death row inmates are getting benefits? Everyone top level administrator in EDD should be fired immediately,” Melendez said.

— By Nathan Solis, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.
FULL STORY...
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
FULL STORY...
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District or CA-25 race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed Castaic housing development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
A federal judge found California’s ban on “offensive” personalized license plates unconstitutional Tuesday, ruling it constitutes viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
A chilly Thanksgiving is in store for the Santa Clarita Valley as a cold-weather alert will be in effect Thursday and Friday due to National Weather Service forecasts of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center will still get a Costco with a gas station, but not the initially proposed luxury cinema and gym.
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to uphold the Department of Public Health’s decision to halt dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
The city of Santa Clarita has recently completed the installation of dark fiber at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) campus.
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
%d bloggers like this: