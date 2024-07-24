DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License

The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.

Innovators interested in adding a secure and privacy-protecting digital identity into their customer experience are encouraged to apply to attend these events this fall:

-Private sector hackathon: Oct. 1, Computer History Museum, Mountain View

-Public sector hackathon: Nov. 1, Sacramento (venue TBD)

Private sector organizations that can benefit from leveraging mDLs as a secure, privacy-preserving and cost-effective identity verification tool – such as the financial services, retail, entertainment, travel and healthcare industries – are encouraged to form teams and apply for the October event by Aug. 9.

For the teams chosen to participate, the DMV and its CA mDL partners will provide a suite of tools and technical support in the month leading up to the hackathon. This will allow for use case demonstrations at the event and presentation to a panel of judges.

More information about the government-focused event and how to apply is available on the DMV website. The DMV will hold a public briefing in mid-September to share more information about the public sector program.

The DMV is partnering with the OpenID Foundation to offer the day-long hackathons.

