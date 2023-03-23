March 26: St. Stephen’s Hosts ‘Freedom Rider’ Joan Browning Via Zoom

Joan Browning, “Freedom Rider,” will appear via Zoom at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, March 26 at 11:45 a.m.
Sponsored by the Anti-Racism Coalition, Browning will speak about her experience in the “Freedom Rider” movement of the mid-20th century.
Born and raised in rural Georgia, Browning started college in 1959 where she became involved in the “Freedom Rider” movement.
Her involvement in the movement, along with her decision to attend a Black church, ultimately led to the revocation of her scholarships and dismissal from college. She traveled the south with a racially mixed group of young people, participating in the sit-in movement and picketing segregated stores and took part in the Atlanta Student Movement sit-ins from 1961 to 1963.
Browning became part of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee which was founded in April 1960 by young people dedicated to nonviolent, direct action tactics.
With other SNCC activists, Browning rode the Central Georgia Railroad as part of a “Freedom Ride” from Atlanta to Albany, Georgia in 1961.
She was arrested in Albany, Georgia. Browning was the only white woman to be arrested and put in jail where she spent five days.
Her autobiographical writings include an article published in the Fall 1996 Journal of Women’s History, “Invisible Revolutionaries: White Women in Civil Rights Movement Historiography” and “Shiloh Witness,” published in Curry, Browning, et. al., Deep in Our Hearts: Nine White Women in the Freedom Movement (University of Georgia Press, 2000).
Browning writes and lectures about growing up four miles from one of the South’s most rabid racist politicians and about finding her way into the 1960’s civil rights movement in the Deep South.
In 2000, Browning received the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream Award”. In 2005, Browning received the Martin Luther King Achievement Award.
Browning will appear at St. Stephen’s via zoom from West Virginia.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session special meeting Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the council's regular open public meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Guests are invited to search for a golden egg decal placed on any of the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203. retail windows. The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt will be held April 4-8.
A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.
Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
