Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a two special meetings/closed sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include mid-year budget amendments for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration to award Stay Green, Inc. a contract for park landscape maintenance. The city council is also scheduled to discuss design improvements and expansion of the southern portion of David March Park.
Scroll down to view all agendas in full.
|City Council
Special Meeting
12/13/2022 4:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|City Council
Special Meeting-Council Reorganization
12/13/2022 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
|City Council
Regular Meeting
12/13/2022 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
You can be the first one to leave a comment.