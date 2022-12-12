David March Park
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss design improvements and expansion of the southern portion of David March Park.


Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 12, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a two special meetings/closed sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include mid-year budget amendments for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration to award Stay Green, Inc. a contract for park landscape maintenance. The city council is also scheduled to discuss design improvements and expansion of the southern portion of David March Park.

