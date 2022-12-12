The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss design improvements and expansion of the southern portion of David March Park.

Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 12, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a two special meetings/closed sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include mid-year budget amendments for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration to award Stay Green, Inc. a contract for park landscape maintenance. The city council is also scheduled to discuss design improvements and expansion of the southern portion of David March Park.

Scroll down to view all agendas in full.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

City Council

Special Meeting-Council Reorganization



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE COLLEGE OF THE CANYON’S CHAMBER SINGERS PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS (One minute limit) PRESENTATIONS Outgoing Mayor makes comments Presentation to Outgoing Mayor by City Manager Presentations to Outgoing Mayor by Non-City Officials CONSENT CALENDAR 1. RESOLUTION RECITING THE FACT OF THE GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report a. Resolution Declaring Results 2022 OATH OF OFFICE TO ELECTED COUNCILMEMBERS Laurene Weste Bill Miranda Marsha McLean NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR 2023 Outgoing Mayor Turns Gavel over to City Clerk City Clerk Opens Nominations for Mayor City Clerk Swears in Mayor City Clerk Turns Gavel over to New Mayor NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR PRO TEM 2023 New Mayor Open Nominations for Mayor Pro Tem NEW MAYOR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH COUNCIL COMMENTS ADJOURN Reception

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...