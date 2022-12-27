Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Over the course of two days, high school hockey teams from throughout California and Nevada will compete against each other as scouts from UCLA, University of Southern California, California Lutheran University, University of California Santa Barbara, University of California Santa Cruz, California State University Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount observe.

This is the first time the Los Angeles Kings and California colleges have collaborated to create a showcase where high school athletes can put their skills and technique on display for potential colleges.

Spectators are invited to attend for free and watch as players run drills and compete in scrimmages, all led by The Cube’s home team, UCLA Men’s Hockey. Throughout the two days, 10 games will take place featuring junior varsity and varsity levels. Additionally, attendees can learn more about the college programs and their respective hockey teams on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.

While you’re watching the games, be sure to grab some gear from the City Store to keep you warm with favorites like sweatshirts, earmuffs and more available. The Grille will also be open to purchase food and drinks throughout the showcase.

Public Session will not be affected during the event. All athletes participating in the showcase have been pre-registered and there will not be any additions at this time. For the entire schedule of games, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

