Santa Clarita CA
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
The Cube Santa Clarita 122722

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Over the course of two days, high school hockey teams from throughout California and Nevada will compete against each other as scouts from UCLA, University of Southern California, California Lutheran University, University of California Santa Barbara, University of California Santa Cruz, California State University Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount observe.

This is the first time the Los Angeles Kings and California colleges have collaborated to create a showcase where high school athletes can put their skills and technique on display for potential colleges.

Spectators are invited to attend for free and watch as players run drills and compete in scrimmages, all led by The Cube’s home team, UCLA Men’s Hockey. Throughout the two days, 10 games will take place featuring junior varsity and varsity levels. Additionally, attendees can learn more about the college programs and their respective hockey teams on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.

While you’re watching the games, be sure to grab some gear from the City Store to keep you warm with favorites like sweatshirts, earmuffs and more available. The Grille will also be open to purchase food and drinks throughout the showcase.

Public Session will not be affected during the event. All athletes participating in the showcase have been pre-registered and there will not be any additions at this time. For the entire schedule of games, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.
JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.
Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day
Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner
Message from Gibbon Center Director
As the end of 2022 approaches, I want to express my gratitude for your ongoing support throughout the year.
Message from Gibbon Center Director
CDPH Providing RSV Information Parents Should Know
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but may cause severe disease in infants and older adults.
CDPH Providing RSV Information Parents Should Know
Matadors Best USD 83-78
Four Matadors scored in double figures as California State University, Northridge defeated University of San Diego 83-78 on Thursday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Matadors Best USD 83-78
Upcoming Storm Could Be Good News for California Snowpack
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. 
Upcoming Storm Could Be Good News for California Snowpack
Residents Encouraged to Recycle Christmas Trees
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
Residents Encouraged to Recycle Christmas Trees
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl
Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV Cases Top 96,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,006 new cases countywide and 93 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV Cases Top 96,000
Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
Sundance Film Festival 2023 Features CalArtian Films
