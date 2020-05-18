[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
| Monday, May 18, 2020
senior public housing

The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.

Applicants may now continue to add their name on up to seven site-based waiting lists by registering at lacda.org, or calling 626-586-1845. The county’s Section 8 waiting list remains closed.

An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides.

Elderly families may choose, based on eligibility, to register for one, or all seven, waiting lists. Applicants will be selected from each waiting list in order of admission preferences, followed by date and time of registration.

The seven site-based waiting lists include the following nine available properties: Carmelitos (Long Beach), Nueva Maravilla and Herbert Avenue (East Los Angeles), Francisquito Villa (La Puente), Whittier Manor (Whittier), West Knoll/Palm (West Hollywood), Marina Manor (Marina Del Rey), Orchard Arms (Valencia), Foothill Villa (La Crescenta), and South Bay Gardens (Los Angeles).

If an applicant is offered a unit from any of the waiting lists that they have registered for, and the unit is not accepted, the applicant’s name will be removed from all selected waiting lists, and they must re-register. Therefore, it is important that applicants only register for locations in which they are willing to reside.

Further, please note that the LACDA prohibits smoking on the grounds, and within housing units, at all public housing developments, except for the South Bay Gardens senior public housing development, which has a designated smoking area within the complex.

The LACDA maintains and manages 3,229 public and affordable units located on 68 sites throughout Los Angeles County. For more information on the LACDA’s programs, call 626-262-4510.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium

L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Monday, May 18, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List

Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
Monday, May 18, 2020
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide

COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
Sunday, May 17, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating

Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV

L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV
Saturday, May 16, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce's Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.
Schroeder to Chair SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
%d bloggers like this: