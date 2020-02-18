Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart

Deputies arrested a suspect last week after he allegedly attempted to walk out of a grocery store with hundreds of dollars of goods without paying.
On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 26900 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country in response to a report of petty theft.
“The suspect allegedly placed miscellaneous items totaling over $300 in a shopping cart and walked past the registers without paying,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, via email.
After conducting an investigation that led them to believe he was attempting to steal the merchandise, deputies arrested 25-year-old Gabriel Quintero of Canyon Country on suspicion of petty theft.
Deputies also found that Quintero reportedly had a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest.
Quintero was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 11:50 a.m..
