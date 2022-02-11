Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.

Najee is 5’06″, 160 lbs, black hair and brown eyes, with a beard and has a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, tan camo pants, a red hat, black boots and two silver necklaces.

His family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website L.A. Crimestoppers.

