Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 16, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify an unmasked alleged criminal threats suspect accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk.

Here’s more of the story from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department’s social media:

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the suspect entered a liquor store without wearing a mask.

When asked to leave by the clerk, the suspect pointed a folding knife and threatened the clerk.

The suspect left in a green Toyota SUV, accompanied by a female.

Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

He is described as a white man in this 30s, 5′ 10″ tall, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information about the criminal threats suspect, please contact Detective Muralles at 661-255-1121 ext. 2322.

Anonymous tips about the criminal threats suspect may also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or LACrimeStoppers.org.

Refer to file number 020-10425-0623-152.

