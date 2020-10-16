Detectives Seek ID of Unmasked Criminal Threats Suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify an unmasked alleged criminal threats suspect accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk.

Here’s more of the story from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department’s social media:

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the suspect entered a liquor store without wearing a mask.

When asked to leave by the clerk, the suspect pointed a folding knife and threatened the clerk.

The suspect left in a green Toyota SUV, accompanied by a female.

Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

He is described as a white man in this 30s, 5′ 10″ tall, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information about the criminal threats suspect, please contact Detective Muralles at 661-255-1121 ext. 2322.

Anonymous tips about the criminal threats suspect may also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or LACrimeStoppers.org.

Refer to file number 020-10425-0623-152.