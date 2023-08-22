Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds. This sustained success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally.

Diabetes is an increasing public health concern in the United States and globally. According to the CDC, 96 million U.S. adults, 1 in 3 people, have prediabetes and of that group, more than 80% don’t know they have it.

If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years. If you have prediabetes, a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. It can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for everyone.

Established in 1980 and as the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and a CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program. With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, SDFHC offers accessible health care services that is affordable for all.

Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information.

