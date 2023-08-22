header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.
| Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Samuel Dixon Health Center Val Verde

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds. This sustained success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally.

Diabetes is an increasing public health concern in the United States and globally. According to the CDC, 96 million U.S. adults, 1 in 3 people, have prediabetes and of that group, more than 80% don’t know they have it.

If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years. If you have prediabetes, a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. It can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for everyone.

Established in 1980 and as the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and a CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program. With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, SDFHC offers accessible health care services that is affordable for all.

Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.

Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
FULL STORY...

Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth

Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
FULL STORY...

Keystone Club of SCV Boys & Girls Club Earns National Recognition

Keystone Club of SCV Boys & Girls Club Earns National Recognition
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center

Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project  program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteer Allies To Be Paired With Local Foster Youth
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advisory: Tropical Storm Warning, Preparing the SCV
You may have heard about the potential for tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding coming to the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advisory: Tropical Storm Warning, Preparing the SCV
Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary
The county of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 21 due to Hurricane Hilary. Out of an abundance of caution, all L.A. County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed.
Aug. 20-21: L.A. County Parks to Close Due to Hurricane Hilary
DACC Advisory: Keep Animals Safe During the Coming Storm
As Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control urges residents to prioritize the safety and well-being of their beloved pets and livestock. Preparedness is key to ensuring the protection of animals during emergencies.
DACC Advisory: Keep Animals Safe During the Coming Storm
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a Fundamentals of Food Businesses webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
The city of Santa Clarita's Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed just three sets to defeat the University of Antelope Valley Friday, Aug. 18 in their third match of the La Sierra Tournament in Riverside.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: