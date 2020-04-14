[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
DMV

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that expire between March and May 2020 are now valid through May 31, 2020.

All commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020, aligning with a recent emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The extension does not include medical certificates for commercial drivers, which requires additional administrative actions scheduled in the near future.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.

The DMV continues to review and process online renewals, and encourages drivers who are eligible to renew their license online to do so.

The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers. These drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, these drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document their extension.

The Virtual Field Office, virtual.dmv.ca.gov, builds on the other online services already available to DMV customers at help Californians with expiring licenses, including:

– A 120-day extension for drivers age 70 and older. Drivers age 70 and older with expiring noncommercial licenses are receiving an extension in the mail automatically.

– Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.

The DMV continues to provide essential services via mail, online, kiosks, its call center, available business partners and now virtually to process critical transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use them Services Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

The measures to help Californians with expiring driver licenses are the latest DMV actions during the coronavirus pandemic, including:

Temporarily closing field offices. Following deep cleaning, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV soon will offer in-person services in each region. Information on office openings will be announced by DMV in the near future.

– Canceling all behind-the-wheel drive tests to honor social distancing guidelines.

– Suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
As Castaic resident and registered nurse Melissa Antolin drives to work at West Hills Hospital, she sees a sign that reads: “We stand ready, and we stand together.”
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
%d bloggers like this: