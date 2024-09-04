header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
| Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Water drop


The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.

These draft regulations will also update existing rules for the testing and deployment of light-duty AVs on California’s public roads.

“We encourage the public to participate in shaping these regulations to ensure that California remains at the forefront of innovation while keeping our roads safe,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “It’s time to take the next step and continue to responsibly advance technology that has the potential to not only enhance safe and sustainable transportation options but also to create new jobs and opportunities for workers within the evolving transportation sector.”

The draft regulations, located on the DMV website, are designed with a focus on establishing the highest safety standards. The DMV is seeking input from the public and stakeholders through Oct. 14, 2024, which will be considered before the DMV begins the formal rulemaking process. The formal process will also include notice of proposed regulations and an opportunity for public comment. The draft language made available today is not a formal regulatory proposal.

The draft proposed regulations address both light-duty and heavy-duty AVs, underscoring California’s commitment to public safety, technological innovation, and the establishment of a robust framework for AV technology testing and deployment.

The DMV invites interested parties to offer input on the proposed changes – including manufacturers; experts in autonomous vehicle technology; consumer, labor, and public interest groups; local governments; first responders; potential end-users of autonomous vehicle technology; and academic/research institutions.

“California continues to lead the nation in transportation innovation as we embrace new technologies,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The meticulous, phased-in approach we are taking in this rulemaking process is designed to yield the safest and most comprehensive regulations for autonomous vehicles.”

How to Submit Input: Input on the draft regulatory language can be submitted by email to AutonomousVehicles@dmv.ca.gov, by Oct. 14, 2024. All submissions must include the commenter’s name and affiliation – anonymous comments will not be accepted. Please do not include any sensitive, personally identifying information such as Social Security numbers, driver license numbers, or financial account numbers on the request. All input received will become part of the public record and may be publicly accessible.

The DMV takes the safety of the traveling public seriously and has implemented a phased approach to regulating the testing and public use of autonomous vehicles on California roadways. Regulations to allow testing of certain light-duty vehicles with a safety driver behind the wheel took effect in 2014. Rules to allow testing without a driver and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles were subsequently adopted and took effect in 2018. Regulations allowing for light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds were approved in 2019. Current regulations prohibit the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles (SAE Level 3 and above) weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
FULL STORY...
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
SCVNews.com