DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.

These draft regulations will also update existing rules for the testing and deployment of light-duty AVs on California’s public roads.

“We encourage the public to participate in shaping these regulations to ensure that California remains at the forefront of innovation while keeping our roads safe,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “It’s time to take the next step and continue to responsibly advance technology that has the potential to not only enhance safe and sustainable transportation options but also to create new jobs and opportunities for workers within the evolving transportation sector.”

The draft regulations, located on the DMV website, are designed with a focus on establishing the highest safety standards. The DMV is seeking input from the public and stakeholders through Oct. 14, 2024, which will be considered before the DMV begins the formal rulemaking process. The formal process will also include notice of proposed regulations and an opportunity for public comment. The draft language made available today is not a formal regulatory proposal.

The draft proposed regulations address both light-duty and heavy-duty AVs, underscoring California’s commitment to public safety, technological innovation, and the establishment of a robust framework for AV technology testing and deployment.

The DMV invites interested parties to offer input on the proposed changes – including manufacturers; experts in autonomous vehicle technology; consumer, labor, and public interest groups; local governments; first responders; potential end-users of autonomous vehicle technology; and academic/research institutions.

“California continues to lead the nation in transportation innovation as we embrace new technologies,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The meticulous, phased-in approach we are taking in this rulemaking process is designed to yield the safest and most comprehensive regulations for autonomous vehicles.”

How to Submit Input: Input on the draft regulatory language can be submitted by email to AutonomousVehicles@dmv.ca.gov, by Oct. 14, 2024. All submissions must include the commenter’s name and affiliation – anonymous comments will not be accepted. Please do not include any sensitive, personally identifying information such as Social Security numbers, driver license numbers, or financial account numbers on the request. All input received will become part of the public record and may be publicly accessible.

The DMV takes the safety of the traveling public seriously and has implemented a phased approach to regulating the testing and public use of autonomous vehicles on California roadways. Regulations to allow testing of certain light-duty vehicles with a safety driver behind the wheel took effect in 2014. Rules to allow testing without a driver and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles were subsequently adopted and took effect in 2018. Regulations allowing for light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds were approved in 2019. Current regulations prohibit the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles (SAE Level 3 and above) weighing 10,001 pounds or more.

