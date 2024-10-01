header image

October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
senior license80

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.

“All drivers have been required to take a written test once they turn 70 as a policy requirement and not a requirement of law,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We are eliminating the written knowledge test for those without traffic violations on their record to improve customer service. If thousands fewer people need to visit the DMV, or can spend less time in an office, the people who need to take care of their business in one of our offices can be better served.”

For those renewing their license who are 70 and older, an office visit is still required for a vision exam and an updated photo. Some renewal notices for customers with licenses that expire in 2024 may indicate a knowledge test is required, but it will be waived during the in-office visit.

The DMV encourages customers to start their application online to minimize the amount of time it takes to complete the process in an office.

First time drivers and those new to California will still be required to take a knowledge test, as will those renewal customers with poor driving records. Those drivers up for license renewal who have points on their record will be eligible for the eLearning course, available in English, Spanish and Chinese. Drivers whose records meet any of the following conditions are still required to take the knowledge test:

Two or more accidents during the two years immediately preceding the expiration of the license.

Three or more accidents during the three years immediately preceding the expiration of the license.

A DUI suspension during the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license.

A violation point count greater than one within the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license.

For those Californians who are required to take a knowledge test, choosing an online option for testing significantly reduces the amount of time customers need to spend in an office. This improves DMV customer service by reducing office congestion and wait times.

The DMV has spent the last few years digitizing and improving services and making almost all transactions conveniently available on a mobile phone, tablet, laptop or computer.

As part of its customer-focused digital transformation, the DMV is processing the following transactions through online, kiosk, phone, mail or business partner only:

Simple vehicle registration renewals that are not past the due date nor require an address change.

Driver’s license renewals that do not require an in-person visit.

Requests for copies of vehicle registration records, which show a vehicle’s ownership history.

Requests for copies of driver’s license records, which show a driver’s history.

Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license card.

The DMV continues to improve its website at dmv.ca.gov to make it easier for Californians to take care of business. The department has more than doubled the number of online services from 20 in 2019 to 50 today.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
