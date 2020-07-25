Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman made the announcement.

The 30-man roster as broken down by position:

Pitchers (16):

Scott Alexander (L)

Pedro Báez

Walker Buehler

Caleb Ferguson (L)

Dylan Floro

Brusdar Graterol

Kenley Jansen

Joe Kelly

Dustin May (R)

Adam Kolarek (L)

Jake McGee (L)

Dennis Santana

Ross Stripling

Blake Treinen

Julio Urías (L)

Alex Wood (L)

Catchers (2):

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders (5):

Matt Beaty

Max Muncy

Corey Seager

Edwin Ríos

Justin Turner

Outfielders (5):

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Terrance Gore

Joc Pederson

AJ Pollock

Infielder/Outfielder (2):

Kiké Hernández

Chris Taylor

Injured List (2):

Jimmy Nelson, RHP (45-day, low-back surgery)

Clayton Kershaw, LHP (back stiffness)

Thursday Night May-Hem

Hours before Thursday night’s game, veteran left-hand pitcher Clayton Kershaw, set to pitch the season opener, was placed on the injured list with back stiffness.

Rookie right-hand pitcher Dustin May was called up and pitched a strong 4 1/2 innings, allowing only one run while striking out four in the Dodgers’ victory.

May was the first Dodger rookie to start on Opening Day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

Meanwhile, more than 4,000 fans have already purchased cutouts now being placed in seats throughout Dodger Stadium. Each cutout costs $299 and proceeds go to the nonprofit Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

The club on Wednesday extended the cutouts program to fans’ pets.