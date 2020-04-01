Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T

Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.

With the agreement, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii will gain access to SportsNet LA’s live game coverage once the new MLB season is cleared to begin.

SportsNet LA’s current programming includes a full slate of exclusive original shows and studio programming, as well as marquee games from recent years. In addition, AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW customers will start to receive Spectrum SportsNet beginning on April 8.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage,” said Dan Finnerty, senior vice president, Spectrum Networks. “Working together with AT&T, we were able to reach an agreement to offer the region’s most popular teams to local fans across AT&T’s video platforms.”

With the recent launch of AT&T TV, the company is eager to bring sports content like this to even more Southern California fans. Once the MLB and NBA seasons resume, customers will be able to enjoy the full slate of live Dodgers and Lakers’ games across AT&T’s video platforms.

SportsNet LA will be available on AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW to in-region customers with the Choice and above TV packages. The network now appears on DIRECTV channel 690 to in-region customers with Choice and above packages and Mas Ultra and above Spanish packages. U-verse TV customers with the U-100 and above packages and U200 Latino and above packages can watch on channel 780 (SD) and 1780 (HD).

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti added: “Our city has the best sports fans in the world, and they want to enjoy all of the excitement and tradition that Dodger games bring to Los Angeles. I’m very pleased that Spectrum Sports and AT&T have reached this agreement, which will bring Dodger games into the homes of AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW customers when the season begins and give more Angelenos the chance to cheer for our favorite team all the way to the World Series.”

“As anxious as we all are for the ongoing pandemic to end and for the 2020 season to begin, we now have even more reason to be excited because this agreement will make Dodger baseball games and programming available for our fans on Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV, and AT&T TV NOW,” stated Stan Kasten, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I want to thank AT&T and Spectrum Networks for coming together on this agreement. We are eager to get this season started once it is deemed safe to do so everywhere.”

With the MLB season on hold, Dodgers fans can stay connected to their team and relive some of the great Dodgers moments – recent and historic – with the network’s extensive lineup of classic games and original programming.

In April, the network’s classic game programming includes “Dodgers Squeeze Play,” the condensed one-hour format of Dodgers telecasts enhanced with sights and sounds from the game. On Thursday, April 2, SportsNet LA will air a full-day of episodes highlighting the best games of the 2019 season. “Timeless Dodgers,” which features special presentations of the most memorable games in Dodgers history, will present a weekend marathon of classic games set to air Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5. “Timeless Dodgers” programming in April also includes encore presentations of the Dodgers 1988 NLCS wins over the New York Mets, and their historic victories over the Oakland Athletics to capture the 1988 World Series championship, airing Monday, April 6 through Sunday, April 12 at 6 p.m. nightly.

Other exclusive programming on the network includes the Emmy Award-winning documentary series, “Backstage: Dodgers,” which gives an inside look at the players, coaches and management throughout the regular season and into the postseason. Original programming also features the in-depth interview series, “Connected With…” and the award-winning documentary series “Dodgermentary” which has profiled the life and career of Tommy Lasorda and the story of the World Champion 1988 Dodgers.

Dodgers games on SportsNet LA will be called by Joe Davis and Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser, with Nomar Garciaparra filling in as analyst, and veteran broadcaster Tim Neverett filling in for Joe Davis when needed. Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo will serve as field reporter for SportsNet LA, while also contributing to the network’s live and original programming.

The network’s pregame studio programming begins with “Leadoff LA,” airing one-hour prior to every game, followed by the Emmy Award-winning show, “Access SportsNet: Dodgers.” Both shows feature player interviews, team highlights and in-depth analysis. “Access SportsNet: Dodgers” postgame coverage offers complete highlights of that night’s game, postgame interviews from the Dodgers clubhouse, and in-depth analysis from SportsNet LA’s expert studio team.

“Access SportsNet: Dodgers” is led by SportsNet LA’s hosts John Hartung and Alanna Rizzo, and will feature analysis from Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Jerry Hairston Jr., and Ned Colletti.