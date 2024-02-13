Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.

“In areas where cell service is not an option, a landline is a lifeline. It is the only way rural residents can reliably connect to first responders, family, and vital information,” said Wilk. “They deserve an in-person opportunity that isn’t three hours away to voice their concerns. Before the CPUC allows AT&T to cut the cord, I ask that they proceed carefully and thoughtfully, so as not to pass down exorbitant costs and ensure people will not be cut off from communication.”

In March 2023, AT&T submitted an application to the California Public Utilities Commission to remove the company’s obligation under California law to provide traditional landline phone service known as Carrier of Last Resort.

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold a virtual hearing on the matter from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19.

There is only one in-person hearing on the issue in Southern California on March 14, however it will be held in Indio, nearly a three hour drive south of the most impacted communities in Wilk’s 21st Senate District.

Two meetings, one held on Feb. 6 in Clovis and one scheduled for Feb. 22 in Ukiah are in Central and Northern California.

In his letter, Wilk requested that the agency hold a closer in-person hearing for potentially impacted residents to learn more and share their concerns. The final hearing will be on March 19, however it is unknown if the California Public Utilities Commission will make a decision that day.

Click HERE to visit the CPUC hearing information page.

Click HERE to read Wilk’s letter to the CPUC.

