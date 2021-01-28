header image

1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Domestic Violence Incident Ends with Seizure of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Mail
| Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Guns, Drugs, Stolen Mail, Cash
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials photograph a collection of guns, drugs and scales allegedly recovered during a search warrant operation in Valencia on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

 

A report of domestic violence in Valencia on Monday ended with the alleged discovery of narcotics, guns and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and credit cards, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Due to the matter still being under active investigation as of Wednesday, law enforcement officials could not give out the location and/or time of the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

What Arriaga said could be made public was that the arrest reportedly stemmed from a domestic violence incident, and when deputies arrived on the scene, they observed narcotics, multiple credit cards and mail addressed to other people.

“Detectives with the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station Burglary Team served a search warrant at the residence to conduct a more thorough search, in which they additionally located two firearms, large sums of money, numerous scales, packaging consistent with sales of narcotics, hundreds of pieces of mail and credit cards named to individuals other than the suspects, among several other items of contraband,” said an official post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Facebook account.

Two arrests were made for a handful of charges, including identity theft and possession of a controlled substance while armed, the social media post reads.

Arriaga declined to comment beyond what was written in the SCV Sheriff’s Station post on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.
COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
COC Aerospace, Science Team Selected to Work with NASA
Launched in 2016, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST)—which includes High Altitude Student Payload (HASP) and RockSat-X—continues to secure its positive reputation of being selected for space flight on NASA student platforms and successfully competing at the university level.
FULL STORY...
Domestic Violence Incident Ends with Seizure of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Mail
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Domestic Violence Incident Ends with Seizure of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Mail
A report of domestic violence in Valencia on Monday ended with the alleged discovery of narcotics, guns and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and credit cards, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
FULL STORY...
Three Alleged Vandals Arrested in Val Verde
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Three Alleged Vandals Arrested in Val Verde
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau set out Wednesday morning in the hopes of stopping a handful of alleged graffiti vandals from plastering gang-related insignias on Val Verde Park walls.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
