Domestic Violence Incident Ends with Seizure of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Mail

A report of domestic violence in Valencia on Monday ended with the alleged discovery of narcotics, guns and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and credit cards, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Due to the matter still being under active investigation as of Wednesday, law enforcement officials could not give out the location and/or time of the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

What Arriaga said could be made public was that the arrest reportedly stemmed from a domestic violence incident, and when deputies arrived on the scene, they observed narcotics, multiple credit cards and mail addressed to other people.

“Detectives with the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station Burglary Team served a search warrant at the residence to conduct a more thorough search, in which they additionally located two firearms, large sums of money, numerous scales, packaging consistent with sales of narcotics, hundreds of pieces of mail and credit cards named to individuals other than the suspects, among several other items of contraband,” said an official post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Facebook account.

Two arrests were made for a handful of charges, including identity theft and possession of a controlled substance while armed, the social media post reads.

Arriaga declined to comment beyond what was written in the SCV Sheriff’s Station post on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation.