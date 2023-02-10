Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims

Donations are being sought for victims of the 7.5 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. Donations are being collected at two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Bring gently used blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jackets, winter clothes shoes and first aid kits to the following locations:

College of the Canyons Student Center Valencia Campus

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Sustainability Center Room 138

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Santa Clarita Islamic Center

28877 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Wednesday-Sunday 2 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Turkish Airlines will fly the donations free of charge to benefit the earthquake victims in need.

Donations are being collected until Wednesday, Feb. 22.

For more information contact Abdo Jaber (661) 666-3683; Weeda (661) 220-3120 or Kevin (661) 232-8664.

