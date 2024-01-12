header image

January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
Emblem Academy Students to Receive Phone Call from International Space Station
Friday, Jan 12, 2024
emblem academy nasa

Students from Emblem Academy in Saugus, a school in the Saugus Union School District will have an opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Earth-to-space call will stream live at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, on NASA+, NASA Television and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

Follow the event online at: https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv.

NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will answer prerecorded questions from students at Emblem Academy, a public transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade school. In preparation for the event, students and their families will participate in a STEM family night including science, technology, engineering and math design challenges related to the space station.

For more than 23 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers, the Artemis Generation, ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research aboard the space station at: https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation.
