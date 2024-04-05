SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award

The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.

The award, which honors Lucid, who retired in June 2018 after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the district, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the district.

Following 11 years as an elementary teacher for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Lucid moved to the Saugus Union School District, where she spent the next 37 years progressing from being a classroom teacher to becoming an administrator. She first served as a teacher at Skyblue Mesa, Highlands and Honby elementary schools, then joined the district team as a project coordinator, assisting the district in multiple roles.

Her leadership was rewarded with the principal’s position at Cedarcreek Elementary School in 1991. She was promoted in 1997 to assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Her final role began in 2011, when she was selected as superintendent. She served in this role for seven years and her leadership saw many district accomplishments, according to a news release from the district.

“Dr. Lucid established a tremendous legacy of leadership and service in SUSD,” Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said in the release. “It is only appropriate that we recognize her work and honor those who continue it.”

All nominations will be reviewed by the Saugus Union School District governing board and district leadership, weighing both the application and the recommendations made on the applicant’s behalf.

Self-nominations are allowed.

Nominations will be accepted until April 19, and the award will be presented at a future SUSD governing board meeting. All nominations must be submitted using the nomination form that can be found online at forms.gle/9x7DRj8HWqrhq3LPA.

