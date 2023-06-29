Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies

California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role. Tapper, who comes to CalArts from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, Canada, will begin work Aug. 14.
Tapper was the founding director of the School of Continuing Studies at OCAD U, and under his leadership, the School emerged as an essential provider of skill training and lifelong-learning opportunities, offering courses, micro-credentials, and certificate programs for creative professions across Canada. In that role, he established strategic partnerships with universities, colleges, government agencies, community-based organizations, and industry, and has presented at national conferences on the impact of continuing education on the creative economy.
As CalArts’ first dean of Extended Studies, Tapper will work with the dedicated Extended Studies staff and partner with faculty and academic leadership to develop a strategic action plan that leverages CalArts’ international reputation to implement a robust and diverse slate of new programming.
“I am thrilled to have Evan join the CalArts community,” said Provost Tracie Costantino. “His extensive experience in continuing education and his deep commitment to access will help us achieve our strategic goal to bring CalArts’ distinctive education to a wider audience interested in lifelong learning through the arts.”
Tapper’s academic career began in the classroom, and he has taught animation and digital media courses at universities for the past 22 years. Since 2011, he’s taught the digital animation courses in the Department of Arts, Culture, and Media at the University of Toronto, Scarborough, and has held teaching appointments at OCAD U, McMaster University, and the State University of New York College at Fredonia.
“It is an honor to be joining CalArts as the first dean of Extended Studies,” said Tapper. “I am so looking forward to working with the Extended Studies team and collaborating with faculty, community members, and industry partners to provide students at all stages of their creative careers access to the transformative educational opportunities at CalArts.”
In addition to his work as an educator and administrator, Tapper maintains an active studio practice encompassing animation, video, performance, and installation. He has received numerous production grants in support of his work, which has been screened and exhibited at festivals, museums, and events around the world, from the Melbourne International Animation Festival and Tate Modern to World Pride.
Since 2005, he has run the youth art program at The Redwood, a shelter for women and children fleeing abuse. There, he recently collaborated with staff, residents, and volunteers on an art installation of video, drawing, and sculpture that highlights the resilience and innovation of The Redwood during COVID-19 and is currently featured in a Toronto History Museums exhibition.
Tapper grew up in Winnipeg, and holds a BFA from the School of Art at the University of Manitoba and an MFA from the School of Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He was an artist-in-residence at the Jewish Museum in New York, the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture in Maine, and the Centre for Contemporary Art in Kitakyushu, Japan.
All new California State University, Northridge Matadors are invited to visit CSUN Thursday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as the university celebrates you and your decision to attend CSUN this fall.
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
