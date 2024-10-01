header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
PST-ART

With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. A Getty initiative (formerly known as Pacific Standard Time), the theme of this year’s edition is “Art & Science Collide,” offering a groundbreaking exploration of the intersection of art and science.

PST ART partners span from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs and San Diego, with a large concentration of exhibitions in Los Angeles, including All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace at REDCAT.

During the next five months, PST ART’s public programs explore a variety of subjects, including ancient cosmologies, Indigenous science fiction, environmental justice and the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.

More than a dozen CalArtians will be exhibiting work under the umbrella of PST ART at institutions such as the Hammer Museum, ICA LA, Wende Museum, and the Autry Museum.

The current list of PST ART exhibitions featuring CalArtians includes:

Hammer Museum, Los Angeles

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles presents Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice, organized by guest co-curators Glenn Kaino and Mika Yoshitake. Featuring work by CalArts alums Sandy Rodriguez (Art BFA 97) and Clarissa Tossin (Art MFA 2009), the exhibition considers environmental art practices that address the climate crisis and anthropogenic disasters and their inescapable intersection with issues of equity and social justice. The show is on view through Jan. 5, 2025.

The Wende Museum, Culver City

CalArts alum Sadie Barnette (Art BFA 2006) will showcase her work in Counter/Surveillance: Control, Privacy, Agency at the The Wende Museum. The exhibition explores the history of surveillance technologies, from Cold War-era practices to modern concerns about privacy and government control. Featuring artifacts and artworks, including facial recognition training materials from East German border guards in the 1970s and 1980s, the show highlights how artists have responded to or evaded these technologies. The exhibition opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 and runs through April 6, 2025.

Oceanside Museum of Art / Orange County Museum of Art

Transformative Currents: Art and Action in the Pacific Ocean is a multivenue group exhibition organized by the Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), with additional presentations at Orange County Museum of Art and Crystal Cove Conservancy. Ceramic works by CalArts alum Liz Larner (Art BFA 1985) are on view at OCMA now through Jan. 5, 2025, while works by CalArtians Paul Rosero Contreras (Art MFA 2015) and Ohan Breiding (Art MFA 12) are on view at OMA through Jan. 19, 2025.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Through an intersectional, trans-inclusive lens, Scientia Sexualis rethinks what sex, gender and the body can be. Featuring work by CalArts alum Gala Porras-Kim (Art MFA 2009), faculty emeritus Millie Wilson, and former faculty Cauleen Smith, Youn Joon Kwak, and Candice Lin, the show examines the difficult history of science as it relates to racialized and gendered assumptions about the sexual body, while reclaiming scientific methods to explore speculative technologies of transformation, embodied forms of knowledge, and radical care. Scientia Sexualis opens on Oct. 5 and runs through March 2, 2025.

Armory Center for the Arts, Pasadena

From the Ground Up explores diverse technologies, histories of contested spaces, and traditional understandings of nature through artworks that imagine alternative, sustainable futures. Participating artists include CalArts alums Charmaine Bee (Art MFA 2017) and Beatriz Cortez (Art MFA 2015), and School of Art faculty Mercedes Dorame. The exhibition is on view through Feb. 23, 2025.

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Works by CalArtians Nayland Blake (Art MFA 1984), Barbara Bloom (Art BFA 1972), Liz Larner (Art BFA 1985), Kaari Upson (Art BFA 2004, MFA 2007) and John Boskovich (Art BFA 1985), and Felix Gonzalez-Torres (former faculty) are featured in For Dear Life: Art, Medicine and Disability, the first exhibition to survey themes of illness and impairment in American art from the 1960s up to the COVID-19 era. The show, which runs Thursday, Sept. 19, through Feb. 2, 2025, expands across seven galleries at MCASD, and is accompanied by a rotating program of film and video.

CSU Dominguez Hills University Art Gallery, Carson

Brackish Water Los Angeles explores the ecosystems, infrastructures, and politics surrounding brackish water, the meeting point of salt and fresh waters. Running through Dec. 14, the exhibition features works by CalArts alum Catherine Opie (Art MFA 1988), School of Art faculty Mercedes Dorame and Chouinard alum Laddie John Dill (BFA 1968). The show delves into the broader concept of “in-betweenness,” addressing themes of access, inclusion, ecological racism and the cultural and class dynamics along Los Angeles’ waterways.

The Brick, Los Angeles

Life on Earth: Art and Ecofeminism is a group exhibition showcasing four decades of ecofeminist art. Featuring CalArts alums Alicia Piller (Art MFA 2019), Aviva Rahmani (Art BFA 1974), and Kite (Music BFA 2014), the exhibition explores themes such as intersectional environmentalism, social ecologies, Indigenous rights, reproductive rights, and speculative futures through a diverse range of media. Life on Earth is on view through Dec. 21.

Brand Library and Art Center, Glendale

JPL, managed by Caltech for NASA, in collaboration with the city of Glendale, will present Blended Worlds: Experiments In Interplanetary Imagination at the Brand Library and Art Center. The exhibit, featuring 12 artists including sculptor Larry Bell (Chouinard 1959) and performance artist Moon Ribas, explores human relationships with nature and how empathy can inspire new ways to nurture the planet. Blended Worlds opens on Saturday, Sept. 21, and runs through Jan. 4, 2025.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles

On Nov. 16, the Los Angeles Philharmonic presents Noon to Midnight: Field Recordings, a 12-hour festival of new music with live performances and art installations throughout the Walt Disney Concert Hall campus. Curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and CalArts alum Ellen Reid (Music MFA 2011), the event features works by visionary composers, performed by Los Angeles-based ensembles and solo artists. The festival explores how recordings of natural and built environments are used in music for healing, meditation, climate activism, political expression, and pure listening enjoyment.

Explore all PST ART exhibitions on the official website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal

CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive

CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House

Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open

COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award

CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Valencia Acura on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Los Angeles County must continue to move its ethics reform work forward. There's no question that public distrust in government runs deep.
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
After exhausting other identification methods, Antelope Valley Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Lancaster, California is seeking the media and public’s help in identifying family for a male patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 5.
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
SCVNews.com