COC’s Fall 2024 Short-Term Classes Registration Now Open

Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.

These five-, eight-, and 12-week classes provide students with the opportunity to get ahead in their coursework during the months of September, October, and November.

“Taking short-term classes in the fall is a great way to get ahead at the start of the academic school year,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “With plenty of flexible options available, we hope students find the classes they need to reach their academic goals while providing the freedom and creativity to schedule in ways that best align with their other commitments.”

The added classes are available at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, and also include online courses to accommodate the needs of students balancing work and school.

In addition, more than 180 sections of tuition-free classes are available through the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) with start dates throughout the months of September, October, and November. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all skill levels, at no cost.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

Students who choose to enroll in a late-start class at the college will have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” for the upcoming winter session registration period. Returning students receive earlier registration dates, giving them an opportunity to select from more open classes.

For more information about fall 2024 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

