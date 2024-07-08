header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
| Monday, Jul 8, 2024
Heat Warning

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.

Excessive Heat Warnings are also forecast Tuesday through Thursday for the following areas:

 – Eastern Antelope Valley

 – Western Antelope Valley

 – Antelope Valley

 – Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

 – Northwest LA County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor 

– East San Gabriel Mountains

 – Santa Susana Mountains

 – West San Fernando Valley

 – Calabasas/Agoura Hills

 – Western Santa Monica Mountains

 – Eastern Santa Monica Mountains

 – East San Fernando Valley

 – San Gabriel Valley

A heat advisory has been issued for the following areas Monday through Tuesday:

 – Santa Susana Mountains

 – West San Fernando Valley 

 – Calabasas/Agoura Hills 

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

 – Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

 – If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.  If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Releases $14.5M Funding for Parkland Acquisitions

L.A. County Releases $14.5M Funding for Parkland Acquisitions
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive

L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health

Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
TMU Alum Publishes Book on Grief
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
L.A. County Releases $14.5M Funding for Parkland Acquisitions
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Releases $14.5M Funding for Parkland Acquisitions
Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza
The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.
Register Now for Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza
Child & Family Center Installs New Executive Board
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
Child & Family Center Installs New Executive Board
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 8 - Sunday, July 14.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
CUSD to Discuss Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Concerns
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
CUSD to Discuss Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Concerns
Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story]
July 16: Registration Starts for After School Community Center Programs
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
July 16: Registration Starts for After School Community Center Programs
July 10: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 4 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
July 10: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting
July 11: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Work Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
July 11: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Work Plan
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California [story]
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Seance,” at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
SCVNews.com