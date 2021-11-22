Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library

By City of Santa Clarita

Bon, voyage! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the Santa Clarita community to join them for the 14th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library branch on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The theme of this year’s free event is “Adventure Awaits,” inviting individuals to travel to every corner of the Library for fun and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Throughout the past year and a half, many stayed home dreaming of the chance to travel once again. The Santa Clarita Public Library is celebrating this wanderlust during the Family Literacy Festival with a wide variety of activities for all ages. Plus, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy story time with Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste and other special guests!

Children will have the opportunity to participate in the “Touch A Truck” event featuring a fire truck, trash trucks, a City trolley and more. There will also be various activities for children, including crafts, sing-alongs and pictures with famous book characters! Teenagers will have the chance to showcase their detective skills during a scavenger hunt titled “Where in the world is Sammy Clarita?” for the opportunity to win cool prizes. Adults are included in the fun, too, with crafts stations for creating coasters, magnets and much more.

The event will take place both in and outside the Old Town Newhall Library branch. Attendees are encouraged to park in the Old Town Newhall parking structure directly across the street from the Library. For any questions regarding the event, please contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

