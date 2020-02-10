Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall regarding “anticipated litigation” on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 5 p.m., city officials announced Monday.

In a closed session in Council Chambers, Councilmembers will confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(2).

The code reads: “A point has been reached where, in the opinion of the legislative body of the local agency on the advice of its legal counsel, based on existing facts and circumstances, there is a significant exposure to litigation against the local agency.”

The nature of the litigation was not made public Monday.

After the legal consultation, the Councilmembers’ closed session will recess to another closed session in the Century Room, also on City Hall’s first floor.

Once the Century Room closed session is over, Councilmembers will reconvene the meeting as an open session for an announcement from the Santa Clarita City Attorney.

Santa Clarita City Council Chambers are located on City Hall’s 1st Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

