Sept. 20: Last Chance to Register for the River Rally

The city of Santa Clarita wants to remind residents that volunteer registration is open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 to 11 a.m. at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops, churches and businesses. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com/Events by Friday, Sept. 20.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat. Participants should plan to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated with the opportunity to visit an on-site water refill station, provided by SCV Water.

Volunteers are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or cycle to the event, where a free bike valet service will be provided by Incycle. After spending time cleaning up the river, don’t forget to visit the Environmental Expo, where volunteers will have the opportunity to explore non-profits, community groups and organizations offering tips on preserving the city’s local watershed, pollution prevention, sustainability efforts, recycling and more. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event.

For more information on the 29th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For information regarding volunteer registration, email Volunteers@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3708.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...