February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Saugus Union School District

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer (video or audio), click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86072453828.

Webinar ID: 860 7245 3828

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life
Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.
March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,482 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases
Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72
Michele Jenkins, 72, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District Board of Trustees that oversees College of the Canyons, died Monday, Feb. 6.
Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
The California Credit Union Annual Scholarship program is now accepting applications. The credit union will award 10 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each.
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
SCV to See More Cold Weather
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV to See More Cold Weather
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present "Movies for Mental Health" online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens to join us at the Canyon Country Community Center this Friday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Teen Night.
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Circle of Hope ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser
Circle of Hope is holding a fun fundraiser your kids will love. Circle of Hope will "egg your yard" with candy filled plastic eggs.
Circle of Hope ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Mustangs Trounce Westcliff 21-5
The Master's scored in seven of their eight innings, pounding out 19 hits, in their 21-5 win over Westcliff Wednesday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Trounce Westcliff 21-5
Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica
College of the Canyons won its second straight match, this time taking out host Santa Monica College by a 6-3 final score, good for its first conference victory of the season, on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica
Princess Cruises Announces First Cruise Line Visit to Historic Yorktown
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
Princess Cruises Announces First Cruise Line Visit to Historic Yorktown
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company.
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
