Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.
As schools throughout California struggle to secure funding to keep music and arts education afloat, Oksana Kolesnikova, an immigrant and internationally acclaimed pianist, is making sure students throughout Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita, can experience the proven benefits that music and other extracurricular activities have to offer.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
