header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 25
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
| Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Alex Schaefer

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.

The event is free to the public.

Schaefer was born in Los Angeles in 1969 and is an active fixture in the contemporary art world. He is often with art supplies, easel and a canvas on the sidewalks of the city, painting streetscapes en plein air. You can also find him painting in the mountains or at the sea. Wherever he is, he paints the world before him with boldness. Schaefer studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. Upon graduation he spent 9 years as an artist in the video game industry.

After the digital world he went on to teach foundation painting, drawing and composition at the Art Center for 12 years. His oeuvre is wide ranging from traditional landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes to figurative nudes, portraits and abstract and imagination paintings. In 2011 Schaefer gained international recognition for his art with a series of banks on fire in protest of financial crimes. His main influences are the painterly !old masters”, the first generation French Impressionists, the San Francisco Bay area figurative and abstract painters of the 1950″s, and the London School.

For more demo notices and membership information, visit SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.

See more of Alex Schaefer’s art below.

thumbnail-3

thumbnail-4

thumbnail-5

thumbnail-2

thumbnail-1
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes

Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
FULL STORY...

May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries

May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
FULL STORY...

March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner

March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.
FULL STORY...

Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center

Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
IIn a letter dated Jan. 18, 2024, the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office notified the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency that the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley – Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin has been approved.
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation  has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Allison Hook recently transferred to Santa Clarita Station from Palmdale Station a few months ago.
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.  
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
In today's world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.
March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
SCVNews.com