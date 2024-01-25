Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.

The event is free to the public.

Schaefer was born in Los Angeles in 1969 and is an active fixture in the contemporary art world. He is often with art supplies, easel and a canvas on the sidewalks of the city, painting streetscapes en plein air. You can also find him painting in the mountains or at the sea. Wherever he is, he paints the world before him with boldness. Schaefer studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. Upon graduation he spent 9 years as an artist in the video game industry.

After the digital world he went on to teach foundation painting, drawing and composition at the Art Center for 12 years. His oeuvre is wide ranging from traditional landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes to figurative nudes, portraits and abstract and imagination paintings. In 2011 Schaefer gained international recognition for his art with a series of banks on fire in protest of financial crimes. His main influences are the painterly !old masters”, the first generation French Impressionists, the San Francisco Bay area figurative and abstract painters of the 1950″s, and the London School.

For more demo notices and membership information, visit SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.

See more of Alex Schaefer’s art below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...