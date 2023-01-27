Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’

Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start! Learn how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape. Join our free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Strategies for Replacing your Lawn, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m.

The class is designed to help SCV residents learn environmentally friendly tactics for removing their existing lawns and things to consider when deciding what to replace them with. Register to learn more from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“Reducing the amount of grass in your landscape is the single best way to reduce water use and significantly cut your water bill,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “This class will guide you through the process of replacing your thirsty lawn with native and drought-tolerant plants.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Strategies to Replacing Your Lawn Landscape Workshop or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

