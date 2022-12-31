Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week

Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 – 10, for feedSCV’s inaugural SCV Restaurant Week.

The Santa Clarita Valley offers so many unique and amazing restaurants and dining experiences. feedSCV has been fortunate to work with great chefs and restauranteurs in the past and now it is our turn to say thanks and repay the favor.

Your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, wineries and more will all be offering a special menu to try something new and find your new favorite experience.

feedSCV was founded in 2015. Local foodies, after coming together through social media, decided to put their collective efforts towards helping others. After organizing several events benefitting local non-profits, co-founders Scott Ervin and Todd Wilson recognized that there was a need that others weren’t meeting, and started feedSCV to fill that hole.

The mission of feedSCV is to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. Our goal is to make eating fresh, local and sustainable every day within everyone’s reach.

feedSCV works to provide food education to the SCV, giving the people of the SCV hands-on experience in selecting and preparing meals at home, making the best use of their financial resources, as well as stepping in when others face hardship or crisis and providing them with a delicious, healthy, balanced meal.

feedSCV also works to increase awareness of food insecurity in the SCV.

Follow feedSCV on Facebook to learn more visit feedSCV and stay tuned for announcements of new partners, new restaurants and new sponsors leading up to this new SCV event.

