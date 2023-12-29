SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 29, 2023

By Press Release

Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.

SCV Restaurant Week will offer residents the chance to experience the diverse dining scene of the SCV, but also supports feedSCV, a local nonprofit dedicated to ensuring everyone in the community has access to delicious and healthy meals.

Local eateries will feature fixed-price menus, showcasing both classic favorites and innovative specialties. From Canyon Country to Valencia, SCV Restaurant Week 2024 promises a delectable exploration of the best the SCV has to offer.

Participating eateries include: Charm Thai Kitchen, D&D FireArt Chinese Cuisine, Egg Plantation, El Cubano Restaurant, Honu Coffee, Maginns Irish Pub, Marston’s Restaurant, Nealie’s Skillet, Neighbarista, Newhall Press Room, the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets, Old Town Junction, Omaya’s Lebanese Cuisine, One Bite Dumpling, Piccola Osteria, Piccola Trattoria, The Rose & Crown British Restaurant, Sen Noodle House and Smokehouse on Main.

To sign up for SCV Restaurant Week updates which include participating restaurants and menus visit scvrestaurantweek.com.

feedSCV supports a backpack food program which delivers food to over 160 local housing-insecure elementary school students. This initiative ensures readily available weekend meals for those who need it most. Additionally, feedSCV plays a crucial role in providing food during emergencies and offers various cooking programs in their Newhall classroom.

Donations to support the backpack food program can be made at feedscv.org/donations.

