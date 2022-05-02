header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
| Monday, May 2, 2022
Filming SCV
File photo. Filming in SCV.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 2 – Sunday, May 8.

The productions filming locally are:

– Mayans M.C. (television show)

– Blood Benders (television show)

– Good Trouble (television show)

– Holiday Harmony (feature)

– Gadget (feature)

– Volkswagen (commercial)

– AAPI Commercial (commercial)

– APFM (commercial)

– Dominos (commercial)

– CSUN Student Project (student)

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Film Office reported 570 film permits and 1,505 location film days, which generated an estimated $37.6 million in economic impact to the community.

This represents a 62 percent increase in permits, a 42.6 percent increase in film days and a 40.8 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2020, according to a release issued by Santa Clarita Public Information Officer Carrie Lujan.

In 2021 the Film Office recorded more than 500 permits, over 1,400 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Santa Clarita has a rich history of film production and location filming, and we are thrilled to see the numbers have rebounded from the pandemic shutdowns,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Filming provides thousands of jobs locally and supports every segment of our local economy. We continue to be a film-friendly City and ensure our beautiful valley remains a top choice for productions now … and well into the future.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success of filming in Santa Clarita, including the City’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

The Santa Clarita Valley is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as many diverse locations.

Last year, television shows accounted for more than half of the film days reported in 2021. Locally based shows include “Cesar’s Way,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Dollface,” “Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “LA Fire and Rescue,” “Mayans MC,” “Miracle Workers,” “NCIS,” “Promised Land,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Westworld,” “Wipeout” and “With Love.”

Other shows that have been filmed on location in Santa Clarita this past year include “911,” “911: Lonestar,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “Atypical,” “Blindspotting,” “The Dropout,” “Euphoria,” “Foodtastic,” “Hacks,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Shameless” and “This is Us.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2021, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Snake Eyes,” which were filmed at local sound stages.

Other films, including “892,” “Baby Stealer,” “The Blueprint,” “Christmas with My Ex,” “Dead Wrong,” “Dog,” “Kimi,” “My Escort Best Friend,” “Next Exit,” “Wildflower” and more, were filmed on location. In addition, many music videos for artists including Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber were shot on location in Santa Clarita, in addition to various commercials and online content.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16

Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
Monday, May 2, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
City Featuring Building, Safety Division

City Featuring Building, Safety Division
Monday, May 2, 2022
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division.
Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers

Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers
Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer

Santa Clarita To Dedicate a Room, Art Installation to Former Mayor Carl Boyer
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday. 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division.
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
This month, I challenge you to get where you need to go in Santa Clarita on two wheels.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO – With the days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, motorcycle riders are making their way up and down our state highways.
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition at new Baker Ranch Rodeo (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
SCV Water Ramps Up Water Restrictions as Severe Drought Intensifies
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors voted Tuesday to move into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
SCV Water Ramps Up Water Restrictions as Severe Drought Intensifies
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Henry Mayo Nurses Ratify New Three-year Agreement
California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on April 26.
Henry Mayo Nurses Ratify New Three-year Agreement
Friday COVID Roundup: County Trending Higher, 2,550 New Positive Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Trending Higher, 2,550 New Positive Cases
May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!"
May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage
Wilk’s Legislation to Add Transparency to State Contracting Fails
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
Wilk’s Legislation to Add Transparency to State Contracting Fails
Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers
Canyons Softball Clinches Playoff Berth with 10-4 Win Over Antelope Valley
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
Canyons Softball Clinches Playoff Berth with 10-4 Win Over Antelope Valley
May 7: SCV Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Valencia Town Center Parking Lot
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
May 7: SCV Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Valencia Town Center Parking Lot
April 29-May 2: Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector in Pacoima
The California Department of Transportation has announced an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
April 29-May 2: Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector in Pacoima
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Landscaping Work
I-5 corridor improvements continue from Buena Vista Street to State Route 134 in the San Fernando Valley.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Landscaping Work
SCVNews.com
