header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Filming in SCV
File photo. Crews film a commercial in a Santa Clarita neighborhood.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 – Sunday, April 7.

The productions filming locally are:

“WOD” – Feature

“The Teenager Who Saw Too Much” – Television Movie

“SWAT” – Television

“NCIS” – Television

“Orphan” – Television

“Bomaye” – Video

“I’m Doing Fine” – Student

“75Cents” – Student

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival

Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
FULL STORY...

Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 - Sunday, April 7.
FULL STORY...

April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program

April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...

March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center

March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
Due to the projected rain forecast, Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on March 30.
FULL STORY...

April 13: Sister Cities Zumba-thon Fundraiser

April 13: Sister Cities Zumba-thon Fundraiser
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
Raise your heart rate while raising funds for the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Dollars-for-Desks campaign to provide school desks for students in Sariaya, Santa Clarita's Sister City in the Philippines.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Newsom Posthumously Pardons Former CSUN Student Activist
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a posthumous pardon Friday for William “Bill” Burwell, an influential student activist on the California State University, Northridge campus in the 1960s and a founding member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and the Department of Afro-American (now Africana) Studies.
Newsom Posthumously Pardons Former CSUN Student Activist
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita’s First Quarter Highlights
Carlos Orozco, 2024 president of JCI Santa Clarita, reflects on the Jaycees first quarter of the new year. His full message can be found below.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita’s First Quarter Highlights
April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.
April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 - Sunday, April 7.
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.
April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program
April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum
Distracted Driving Awareness Month Begins Today
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
Distracted Driving Awareness Month Begins Today
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar
In honor of World Autiam Day on Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an informational webinar for those eager to gain a deeper understanding of autism and its complexities.
April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar
Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.
Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day
we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled. He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers.
Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day
TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
The Master's Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.
TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
COC Announces Express Admission Days in April
College of Canyons will host a series of Express Admission Days in April to provide new students with step-by-step guidance through the admissions process.
COC Announces Express Admission Days in April
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
If you're looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
SCVNews.com