header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 29
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
| Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Filming
FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 5:

– Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog (TV)

– Quasi (Feature)

– Mayans MC (TV)

– Masha’s Game (TV)

– This Is Us (TV)

– Star Trek Picard (TV)

– The Offer (TV)

– AHA (Commercial)

– Spectrum (Commercial)

– SWAT (TV)

– Promised Land (TV)

– Good Trouble (TV)

– 911: Lone Star (TV)

– Salonpas (Commercial)

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting

Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 5
FULL STORY...

City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita

City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting

Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN

‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Comedy is coming to town! The MAIN in Old Town Newhall announced the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week” from Dec. 10 - 12.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 5
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Looking for ways to add a little green into your landscape?
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 10 new deaths and 794 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,063 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Volunteers are needed to help make fresh garland and vintage-style decorations for the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in preparation for Holidays on the Homestead.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 29 new deaths and 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,955 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: