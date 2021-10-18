header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
| Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Filming SCV
File photo. Filming in SCV.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021:

– Star Trek Picard (TV Show)

– S.W.A.T (TV Show)

– Honda (Commercial)

– Wildflower (Feature)

– Swamp Flower (TV Show)

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature

Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 18 - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021:
FULL STORY...

City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control

City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
FULL STORY...

Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts

Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’

Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure. 
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary

Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, was unveiled Monday.
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 18 - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021:
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
The Hart Indians (2-6, 1-2) completed the comeback over Valencia (3-4, 1-2) scoring 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime for the 27-21 win.
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Amy Green was a young woman when she fell into a cycle of abuse that began with a relationship with the wrong man and led her to an addiction to heroin.
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
SACRAMENTO – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In fact, the chance of a teen being involved in a crash is highest during their first two years of driving.
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
The Saugus-based Camp Scott was placed on a short list of potential future sites for the county’s violent youth and young adult offenders, officials said Friday.
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,615 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
Week Nine Football Preview
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Week Nine Football Preview
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: