1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Firefighters Gain Ground on Lake Fire
| Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Lake Fire
The Lake Fire burns along Pine Canyon Road on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Rick McClure/For The Signal

 

As more than 600 fires burn on across California in what officials are calling a “historic” fire season, firefighters continue to battle the Lake Fire that ignited nearly two weeks ago in Lake Hughes.

On Tuesday morning, all evacuated residents were allowed to return home, though intermittent power outages and other hazards may be present in the area.

Firefighters were able to hold containment at 65% overnight, and the blaze has burned a total of 31,089 acres to date, with no increase in acreage since Saturday.

The fire continues to threaten 1,329 structures, already having destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings, damaging six and resulting in minor injuries for three firefighters.

Road closures remain in effect for Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Deeswood Drive, San Francisquito Canyon and Dry Gulch roads to Lake Hughes Road, and Lake Hughes Road east to Parker Road, as heavy equipment and emergency vehicles are still active in the area.

The Lake Fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain, according to an incident update released Tuesday morning.

More than 1,3000 firefighters remain assigned to the blaze and are expected to focus efforts Tuesday on reinforcing containment lines on the southwest edge of the blaze.

Due to ground-level ozone and the smoke caused by fires throughout California, the Santa Clarita Valley has been under an air quality advisory since the Lake Fire began, with another advisory issued for Tuesday. Residents, especially children and those with underlying conditions, are advised to remain indoors or limit outdoor activity.

City Council Expected to Discuss Possible Porta Bella Litigation
Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
City Council Expected to Discuss Possible Porta Bella Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to hold both a closed meeting and a special session Tuesday to discuss anticipated litigation over Porta Bella — a plan adopted about a quarter-century ago for residential and commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 53rd SCV Resident Dies; Key Indicators Declining
Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 53rd SCV Resident Dies; Key Indicators Declining
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger, Chamber Partner to Launch COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
Barger, Chamber Partner to Launch COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series
SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the 31st Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic will be held virtually via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition
Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest
The MAIN will present the fall edition of Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest -- eight weeks of virtual productions -- August 25 through October 16.
Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest
Limited Number of Spots Available in Primetime Preschool
The city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool has immediate availability in the 4-year-old Kindergarten Readiness program for the 2020-21 school year.
Limited Number of Spots Available in Primetime Preschool
SCV Productions This Week: ‘Clickbait City,’ ‘Disney Channel House Party’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported three projects shooting the week of August 24-30 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North":
SCV Productions This Week: ‘Clickbait City,’ ‘Disney Channel House Party’
SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Aug. 27: City to Host Zoom Session on Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to participate in a virtual public meeting via Zoom to discuss the Draft Non-Motorized Transportation Plan on Thursday, August 27, at 4 p.m.
Aug. 27: City to Host Zoom Session on Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards
Two Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital social workers have recently received recognition for excelling in their respective fields.
Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular, Special Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, August 25, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular, Special Meetings
COC School of Personal, Professional Learning Offers Free Fall Classes
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
COC School of Personal, Professional Learning Offers Free Fall Classes
Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained
Fire officials announced Monday additional residents affected by the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area could return home, as firefighters declared 62% containment of the blaze that ignited nearly two weeks ago.
Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained
Mental Health Community Networks for Resources, Response
While social media users can debate the best way to handle a crisis, experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably changing how we interact and having a significant impact on mental health.
Mental Health Community Networks for Resources, Response
Number of SCV Businesses with 3 or More COVID-19 Cases Grows
The number of businesses and locations that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley has grown in the last few days.
Number of SCV Businesses with 3 or More COVID-19 Cases Grows
Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Who Resided in SCV
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Soo H. Kim died at his residence in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, LASD officials said in a social media post on Saturday.
Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Who Resided in SCV
November Ballot to Include a Dozen SCV Water Agency Candidates
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency aka SCV Water will have open six seats in November and a dozen candidates running.
November Ballot to Include a Dozen SCV Water Agency Candidates
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
City Council to Discuss Ideas to Memorialize Saugus Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
City Council to Discuss Ideas to Memorialize Saugus Shooting Victims
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 72% of New L.A. County Cases are Younger People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 72% of New L.A. County Cases are Younger People
