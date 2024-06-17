UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment

Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

One structure was destroyed and one injury reported. Cause of the fire is still unknown.

For more updates, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/6/15/post-fire.

Initial report at 10:04 a.m. Monday:

The Post Fire, which broke out near Gorman Saturday afternoon, grew to 14,625 acres, with 8% containment over the weekend, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Smoke from the fire forced the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for areas in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, which will remain in effect until at least 5 p.m. Monday.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect in the area until at least 3 p.m. Monday, but may be extended.

Firefighters will continue to provide structure protection throughout the affected areas. Crews will continue to build and reinforce containment lines using air and ground resources.

For updated information regarding the Post Fire, visit https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.

The road south of Ralphs Ranch Road to Quail Lake Road remains closed.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation Orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Evacuation Warnings

The Post Fire is burning near Pyramid Lake. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the L.A. County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates. BE PREPARED TO LEAVE. Those who need extra time evacuating should leave now. Dial 911 for emergency help. More info is available on www.alertla.org

High temperatures and lower humidity are forecasted for Monday, with winds expected to peak in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 20 miles per hour, with stronger winds at the ridge tops potentially reaching 50 miles per hour.

Currently, CAL FIRE reports one structure has been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

