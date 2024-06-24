Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires

Dear Friends,

I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking. My heart is with his family and the Los Angeles County Fire Department as they grieve this loss. This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the dangers our first responders face on the job every day.

As we’ve seen with multiple fires in North County over the last week, fire season is in full force. With hot temperatures and fast-moving winds, it’s far too easy for fires to spread quickly. Many parts of the Fifth District (which includes the Santa Clarita Valley) are designated as High Fire Severity Zones, which means the threat to people and property is severe. That’s why as the Fourth of July quickly approaches, it’s crucial that we all enjoy the weeks leading up to the holiday safely and responsibly by not using illegal fireworks. If something goes awry when you’re using illegal fireworks, you’re putting yourself, your home, your neighbors, your community and our first responders at risk. If you see any illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, you can report them to your local station’s non-emergency line. You can check out the entire list of amazing professional fireworks shows to attend across the County here.

Our Fire Department is hard at work to keep all our communities safe. At a press conference in Santa Clarita (Friday), our Fire personnel showed off their impressive fleet of firefighting aircraft and vehicles. They also spotlighted the new addition of hundreds of goats who are chomping up overgrown brush on our hillsides. Our County is doing everything we can to keep our communities protected, but we need the help of our residents. To stay educated, protect your home and family, and prevent fires, you can read the Ready! Set! Go! Guide here for helpful tips to see how you can do your part. Together, let’s make it a safe and happy summer.



Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

