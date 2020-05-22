[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
Friday, May 22, 2020
phase 37 rfps

The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.

EFSP funds are federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Los Angeles County Local Board has been awarded $4,920,421 for Phase 37.

To be eligible for EFSP Phase 37 funding, organizations must provide one or more of the following services (organizations may apply for more than one funding area):

• Food (served meals, food vouchers, food pantries)

• Shelter (mass shelter, motel vouchers)

• Food Bank

• Rental/Mortgage Assistance​

EFSP funds are supplemental and may not exceed 40% of a program budget. Funds are not intended to substitute for other program funds or to start new programs and are not to be held or reserved for future use

EFSP funds may not be provided exactly per program period calendar. Funds are provided in two payments, the second payment will likely come after the close of the spending cycle, and costs can only be reimbursed for expenditures made during the specified spending cycle.

Phase 37 Spending Period
The Phase 37 spending period is January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Funded agencies will be allowed to retroactively claim reimbursement for expenditures made throughout the spending period.

REQUEST AMOUNT
NEW AGENCIES and/or AGENCIES NOT FUNDED IN THE PREVIOUS PHASE (phase 36) – The maximum amount that can be requested cannot exceed $10,000.00 in one or all categories combined.

Currently funded EFSP agencies can apply for funding based on program needs.

Minimum request for all applicants must be $2,500

AWARDS
The Los Angeles Local Board evaluates and scores all eligible applications submitted, and makes allocation decisions based on the most effective and efficient delivery of emergency services across the county. Under no circumstances is the EFSP Local Board bound to award any organization the amount requested.

BIDDERS CONFERENCE
Los Angeles County Emergency food and Shelter Program is holding a Bidders Conference to provide information on the EFSP program, and application process. Participation in the Bidders Conference is not mandatory, however, recommended for all agencies, and highly encouraged for all new agencies that have not received EFSP funding.

EFSP Phase 37 Bidders Conference
Tue, May 26, 2020 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/883343309
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (224) 501-3412
Access Code: 883-343-309

AWARDS NOTIFICATION
The Los Angeles Local Board will notify the applicants by July 15, 2020.

​Criteria for a local agency to be eligible for funding it must:

• Be nonprofit or an agency of government;

• Not be debarred or suspended from receiving Federal funding;

• Have a checking account and sign up for EFT (cash payments are not allowed);

• Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the Local Board;

• Have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN);

• Have a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number issued by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) and provide along with other required associated information;

• Have a valid email address for program communication and electronic signature processes;

• Conduct an independent annual audit if receiving $100,000 or more in EFSP funds; conduct an annual accountant’s review if receiving $50,000 to $99,999 in EFSP funds. See Annex 12, page 103.

• Conduct annual audit, if expending $750,000 or more in Federal funds, in compliance with the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards at 2 CFR 200 of the Office of Management and Budget (Uniform Guidance);

• Be providing services and using its other resources in the area in which they are seeking funding;

• Practice nondiscrimination (those agencies with a religious affiliation wishing to participate in the program must not refuse services to an applicant based on religion or require attendance at religious services as a condition of assistance, nor will such groups engage in any religious proselytizing in any program receiving EFSP funds;

• Have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit; and,

• To the extent practicable, involve homeless individuals and families, through employment, volunteer programs, etc., in providing emergency food and shelter services. ​

To apply, click here.
