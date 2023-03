Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 537 new cases countywide.

Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.

Officials at Placerita Canyon State Park and Nature Center have closed the popular Canyon Trail, one of the park's longest trails, indefinitely due to damage from recent storms.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.

A total of 56 vulnerable foster youth have found housing with the help of Fostering Youth Independence since the local non-profit’s founding in 2017.

Californians who need to renew a permanent disabled person parking placard before June 30, 2023, have 100 days left until their placards expire.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.

Global accounting and consulting giant EY has donated $850,000 to support accounting students and faculty at California State University, Northridge.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is presenting their 9th annual Spring Art Festival and Sale.

Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting teens and tweens to the Canyon Country Community Center for Teen Fan Fest.

Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer.

On Monday afternoon, the California State University, Northridge women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 when the Matadors defeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 7-0.

Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.

On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.

Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.

Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton College of the Canyons, ranked No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.

COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.

CSUN Community Readies for Ramadan 2023 More than 1 billion Muslims around the world are preparing for Ramadan, and fasting which takes during the holiday is recognized as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 644 new cases countywide.

Today in SCV History (March 21) 1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [

