1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage
| Thursday, Mar 23, 2023

Officials at Placerita Canyon State Park and Nature Center have closed the popular Canyon Trail, one of the park’s longest trails, indefinitely due to damage from recent storms.
Other trails, including the Ecology Trail, Heritage Trail and the Hillside Trail remain open. The nearby Waterfall Trail also remains open.
Funds are being sought from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair the trail damage, but officials report the trail could be off limits for an extended period of time.
Hikers are reminded that many Santa Clarita Valley trails remain muddy, slippery and difficult to navigate during inclement weather and will need time to “dry out” after the recent rains.
Use caution and common sense until trail conditions improve.
The Placeria Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321, is open Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
For more information visit parks.lacounty.gov/placerita-canyon-state-park or placerita.org.

Fostering Youth Independence Works to House Homeless Youth
A total of 56 vulnerable foster youth have found housing with the help of Fostering Youth Independence since the local non-profit’s founding in 2017.
Fostering Youth Independence Works to House Homeless Youth
Vallarta Supermarkets to Move Corporate HQ to SCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
Vallarta Supermarkets to Move Corporate HQ to SCV
Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage
Officials at Placerita Canyon State Park and Nature Center have closed the popular Canyon Trail, one of the park's longest trails, indefinitely due to damage from recent storms.
Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
CSUN Women’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak Against Chaminade
Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak Against Chaminade
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 22 New Cases to the Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 537 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 22 New Cases to the Count
April 7: Santa Clarita Library Brings Teen Fan Fest To Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting teens and tweens to the Canyon Country Community Center for Teen Fan Fest. 
April 7: Santa Clarita Library Brings Teen Fan Fest To Canyon Country Community Center
May 20: Circle of Hope Announces Hoedown for Hope
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
May 20: Circle of Hope Announces Hoedown for Hope
April 30: Art Show At La Chene French Cuisine
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is presenting their 9th annual Spring Art Festival and Sale.
April 30: Art Show At La Chene French Cuisine
EY Gift to Support CSUN Accounting Students, Faculty
Global accounting and consulting giant EY has donated $850,000 to support accounting students and faculty at California State University, Northridge.
EY Gift to Support CSUN Accounting Students, Faculty
Girl Scout Summer Camps Now Open For Enrollment
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.
Girl Scout Summer Camps Now Open For Enrollment
100 Days Left to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placards Expiring in June
Californians who need to renew a permanent disabled person parking placard before June 30, 2023, have 100 days left until their placards expire.
100 Days Left to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placards Expiring in June
March 27: Plum Canyon Median Modification Begins
Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
March 27: Plum Canyon Median Modification Begins
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
Supes Approve Plan to Not House Serious Juvenile Offenders at Camp Scott
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
Supes Approve Plan to Not House Serious Juvenile Offenders at Camp Scott
COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
COC’s LuLu Salloom Named All-American Honorable Mention
Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015
On Monday afternoon, the California State University, Northridge women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 when the Matadors defeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 7-0.
Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015
Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer
Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer.
Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
College of the Canyons, ranked  No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
CSUN Community Readies for Ramadan 2023
More than 1 billion Muslims around the world are preparing for Ramadan, and fasting which takes during the holiday is recognized as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
CSUN Community Readies for Ramadan 2023
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 644 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
The Master's University baseball team won both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the No. 7 Hope International Royals to win the three-game series.
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
