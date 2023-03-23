Canyon Trail Closed Due to Storm Damage

Officials at Placerita Canyon State Park and Nature Center have closed the popular Canyon Trail, one of the park’s longest trails, indefinitely due to damage from recent storms.
Other trails, including the Ecology Trail, Heritage Trail and the Hillside Trail remain open. The nearby Waterfall Trail also remains open.
Funds are being sought from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair the trail damage, but officials report the trail could be off limits for an extended period of time.
Hikers are reminded that many Santa Clarita Valley trails remain muddy, slippery and difficult to navigate during inclement weather and will need time to “dry out” after the recent rains.
Use caution and common sense until trail conditions improve.
The Placeria Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321, is open Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
For more information visit parks.lacounty.gov/placerita-canyon-state-park or placerita.org.
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after the rainfall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 35 additional deaths and 1,238 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women's tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN's nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles has openings at its all-girl summer camps and are enrolling now for camps that take place June through August. Openings are at day camps in Inglewood and Claremont, and overnight camps in Frazier Park.
Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
