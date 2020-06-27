For the Grandkids | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.

Documenting the twists and turns in a snippet from a physician’s viewpoint hopefully has brought readers a different perspective.

The real purpose, though, is to write a personal description that offers opinions and solutions so my grandkids will know their grandfather did not simply care for older patients, but also contributed to our social cause by writing about it.

I am not a writer. But I have been given the opportunity by many in the community to share my viewpoint. This has not been an easy task, as there have been some who’ve attempted to block my opinion, especially when it came to whistleblowing.

Several leaders, though, value our freedom of speech and give me opportunities to spread worthy thoughts and awareness.

I will slow down now, and better pace myself in our marathon of life.

But I ask all of you to pick up a pen or go to a keyboard and put down your feelings and ideas for posterity.

Make your grandkids proud.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.