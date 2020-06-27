For the Grandkids | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
Eleven measures have qualified for the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday.
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, June 27, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection to include nausea, runny nose and diarrhea.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a 29-year-old Newhall man early Tuesday on charges of grand theft auto, identity theft and heroin possession.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has proposed the county create a multiagency task force to investigate officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents.
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday released tools, technology, and data that will allow scientists, researchers, technologists, and all Californians to better understand the impact of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, "2 of Us," exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 - Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
The WiSH Education Foundation, along with College Click, is offering webinars that will provide you and your student with information you need to know now.
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency Thursday to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
