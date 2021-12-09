Former SUSD Board President Charged with Embezzlement

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.

“My office will continue to strive to root out public corruption in order to make government clean,” District Attorney Gascón said.

De La Cerda, 47, was charged yesterday in case BA501485 with one felony count each of misappropriation of government funds and embezzlement of government funds.

He is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 7, 2022, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Between March 2017 and 2019, the defendant is accused of overbilling East Los Angeles College roughly $1,575 for several hotel stays. He allegedly forged documents he submitted for reimbursement.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Fraud and Cyber Crimes.

