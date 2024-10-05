Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the SUSD Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Governing Board will conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comments regarding the 2024-25 Initial Bargaining Proposal from the Saugus Teachers Association to Saugus Union School District and request to enter into negotiations with the SUSD.

Also on the agenda is an item to fill a vacancy on the Asset Management Committee resulting from the Aug. 7 resignation of Katherine Solomon from the committee with Brandon Holtzclaw, a teacher in the SUSD.

To view the meeting virtually on Zoom webinar visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81029649546.

Webinar ID: 810 2964 9546

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The full agenda of the meeting can be viewed at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=33534.

