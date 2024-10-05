Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal

|
2000
- Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day
] [Rockwell story
]
|
1970
- College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium
]
|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
|
Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s "Something Wicked This Way Comes," an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.
|
October is National Women's Small Business Month and to celebrate Los Angeles County Fifth District Superviser Kathryn Barger honored three Fifth District small business owners at the Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 1.
|
Dr. Jason Wright, an astronomy and astrophysics professor at Penn State, will present “Intelligent Ways to Search for Extraterrestrials” at the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 Star Party on Friday, Nov. 1.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in open session beginning at 6 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing
|
The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required.
|
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has announced voters can expect to start receiving their ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election in the mail within the next few days.
|
The United States Department of Justice has announced federal and local law enforcement have arrested 42 members and associates of the SFV Peckerwoods, a San Fernando Valley-based white supremacist street gang, on a 76-count federal grand jury indictment.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents "Young Stars and Old Masters," Sunday, Oct. 13 2-4 p.m. at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, 91351.
|
1900
- Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 14th annual Salute to Patriots event, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to America.
|
The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in partnership with the American Red Cross presents the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announces the return of the second annual Pet Adoption Week, Monday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 12.
|
The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.
|
As fall approaches, the city of Santa Clarita is gearing up for its most anticipated season of the year.
|
On behalf of Q2 Solutions, IQVIA Laboratories invites members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community to the Grand Opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.
|
California Institute of the Arts has announced the death of Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 84, (1940-2024), CalArt’s second president, who died on Sept. 30.
|
For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened the Western State Conference, South Division portion of its schedule Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 2-0 victory over visiting Glendale College.
