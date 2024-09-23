Sept. 24: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting Data Review

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. which will include a hearing for the 2023-2024 district-wide schools data review with community partners.

Each site leadership group will present individual school data to an individual Board member. Each presentation will include relevant school demographics, student engagement, parent engagement, school culture, student achievement and more. Following the presentations from each site, Board members will participate in a jigsaw about information related to schools in the group.

The meeting will be held at Bridgeport Elementary School, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The agenda of the Tuesday, Sept. 24 Special SUSD Governing Board meeting can be found here.

