1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
| Friday, Sep 25, 2020

Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the organization, foster youth have been particularly hard hit, because in many cases they lack computers and technology, a quiet space to study and assistance with their schoolwork.

The Study Place is located on the campus of Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia, and provides youth with lunch and a quiet, dedicated place to do their online learning – observing social distance guidelines – and receive assistance from an education specialist.

The city of Santa Clarita provided a grant for the hiring of the education specialist, the purchase of two laptop computers, and lunch for the students. An anonymous family foundation donated the funds for items not covered by the City grant, explained Carolyn Olsen, executive director of FYI. “We are so thankful for these partners who have enabled us to create this important resource,” she added. “For most students, college is a new and challenging experience, and when you add being a foster youth to those challenges, college is overwhelming.

“The need for a dedicated study area became more critical when all of our youth were forced to transition to online learning,” she said. “Most foster youth do not have a suitable place to study at home, and other locations at College of the Canyons (COC), local libraries, and even Starbucks became unavailable.”

The Study Place was inspired by a Girl Scout Gold Award project by Madi Marks, who last year created study sessions for the foster youth, resulting in an improvement in the youths’ grades. The program ran until the Covid-19 shutdown in March.

“The need became personal when one of our youth dropped all of his spring classes at COC due to the transition to online instruction. Living in a small apartment with four other people, he had nowhere to sit, connect to his online classes, and focus on learning,” explained Olsen.

The staff at FYI encouraged him to enroll in a summer class at COC and come in to FYI’s office to study and do his assignments, using one of the organization’s computers and WiFi connection. Successfully completing his class, he then enrolled in two fall semester classes.

“After seeing the impact a dedicated learning space made for one student, we were compelled to find a way to offer this to all of FYI’s students,” Olsen said.

The Study Place will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons through June 2021.

Anyone interested in volunteering at The Study Place as a homework assistant or tutor can contact Anna Novaes at anovaes@fyifosteryouth.org. Additional information about FYI, including how to become an Ally to a local foster youth or make a donation, is available at www.fyifosteryouth.org.

# # #
About Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)
FYI is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization that supports local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness and incarceration. FYI offers current and former foster youth, ages 16-25 years, a caring adult “Ally” to provide the one-on-one guidance and encouragement they need to complete a post-secondary education, as well as resources to help these youth overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain
employment and become successful, independent adults. FYI is currently serving 46 foster youth, the majority of whom are attending College of the Canyons.
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 24th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Surpasses 6,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 34 new deaths and 1,401 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,048 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 24th COVID-related death to date.
Oct. 1: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session via Zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, at 4:00 p.m.
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thurmond Announces Mini Grants Available to Provide Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Educator Training
As part of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s Education to End Hate initiative, California school districts and charter schools have begun applying for mini-grants now available to support educator training in the areas of anti-racism and bias.
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
A crash involving multiple motorcycles Friday afternoon prompted a SigAlert on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to first responders.
Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
City Receives Funding to Support Youth Sports, Access to Play
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is proud to announce it has received $40,000 from the Walt Disney Company to provide increased access to youth sports, play opportunities and physical activity for kids and families and is launching a new Pop-Up and Play Mobile Recreation Program.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wednesday, Sept. 30.
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
Air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Friday, Sept. 25, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
