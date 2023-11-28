FYI Hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for Foster Youth

Local foster youth recently enjoyed a “Friendsgiving” hosted by Fostering Youth Independence, an annual event that is one of the ways FYI builds a caring community for these vulnerable youth who are aging out of the foster system without a permanent family.

In addition to providing social and educational opportunities for youth to network with each other, FYI also assigns each youth an adult volunteer Ally who provides support and encouragement to help the youth pursue a post-secondary education and obtain the resources needed to prepare them to become successful, independent adults.

Approximately 50 foster youth attended the “Friendsgiving” celebration, which was held at the Fellowship Hall at Christ Lutheran Church.

For more information on how to support FYI or become an “Ally” visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.

